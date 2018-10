Update (25/5/18): Ford Australia has confirmed the updated Everest will arrive in September alongside the new Ranger. The updated 2019 Ford Everest has been revealed and detailed this week, ahead of an Australian launch in September. Following the related Ranger ute, the refreshed Everest line-up is headlined by the availability of a new 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine from the Ranger Raptor, making 157kW of power and 500Nm of torque – the latter available from 1750rpm. …