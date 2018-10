Every single Kia Stinger GT that arrives is immediately sold, giving the company the best kind of problem with its performance halo -- supply. The company has sold about 2000 units in around a year since the big rear-drive liftback sedan arrived, and it has clearly changed how people see its brand. A bonafide muscle car is worth its weight in gold, meaning the 272kW twin turbocharged V6 GT version is the one doing the heavy lifting, compared to the more modest turbo-four. …