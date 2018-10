UPDATE (4/6/18): The Brabus D4 Power Xtra package will be available to Australian customers via RamSpeed Australia. See bottom of article for details. Brabus is known for creating wild versions of Mercedes-Benz's fastest sedans, SUVs and sports cars, but now it has revealed its take on the new X-Class ute. Dubbed the D4 PowerXtra, the Brabus X-Class is based on the X250d, and features styling and mechanical tweaks for a small power boost and a unique look amongst the dual-cab ute crop. …