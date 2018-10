Australia’s three most popular new vehicles in June - perennially the biggest sales month of the year - were all pickups/utes. Clearly there were a lot of buyers taking advantage of end of financial year deals and incentives, and perhaps capitalising on certain tax breaks (such as fringe-benefit claims). Top of the pops was the Toyota HiLux with 5787 units, ahead of the Ford Ranger on 4768. However, in the lucrative 4x4 ute sales race it was the Ford on top, 4236 versus 4032. …