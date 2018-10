Volvo has announced a push into the world of mobility services, with the launch of its new 'M' brand. At the moment, the company is just researching potential users' needs and habits, in an attempt to better understand what's required of an on-demand, app-based mobility offering. It'll properly launch in spring 2019 (our autumn) in the USA and Sweden, at which point Volvo wants it to provide "dependable, on-demand access to cars and services through an intuitive app" to users. …