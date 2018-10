The new Ford Fiesta ST is one of the most hotly-anticipated hot hatches of recent times, with a sterling pedigree and promising early reviews. But how does it stack up against its pint-sized competitors? Matt Watson and CarWow clearly asking the same question, and lined it up with a Toyota Yaris GRMN, a Mini Cooper JCW, a Volkswagen Polo GTI and Peugeot 208 GTi to find out. We're not going to spoil the results, but the winner came as a bit of a shock to us. Enough said. …