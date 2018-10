No McLaren is slow, but the 720S is comfortably the biggest, baddest 'mainstream' production car in the British brand's range. Naturally, it's well qualified for a flat-out run on the autobahn. With 527kW/770Nm on tap from its twin-turbo 3.8-litre V8, it'll hit 100km/h in 2.9 seconds, 200km/h in 7.8 seconds and keeps pulling to 343km/h if given enough room. There's not quite enough room for this driver to nudge its V-max, but they get pretty close, touching 320km/h at one point. …