The upcoming Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is already the king of the 'Ring, but as yet we haven't had a close look at one. That's about to change. While CarAdvice is yet to get up close and personal with the Raging Bull's new flagship, the guys over at Top Gear have, and they've posted a cool video of it. Follow Ollie Marriage as he gives you the run-down of what's to come – it's the first time we've heard of the SVJ's power figure, too, at 760hp (567kW). …