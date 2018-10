BMW Australia has issued a recall for the 2018 model-year X3 and X4 crossovers over concerns of a fault with the braking system. The manufacturer reports that "there is a possibility of air being trapped in the hydraulic braking system", which can cause the rear brake circuit to fail, or in "extreme circumstances" the brake pedal may "travel to the floor". If the condition occurs, this poses a hazard to the driver and other road users. …