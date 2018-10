The recently refreshed 2017 Holden Colorado is a much better thing than it used to be, and sales of the ute are starting to reflect that. The numbers are going up in the more expensive four-wheel-drive segment – to the end of October 2016, sales of the Holden Colorado have increased 7.2 per cent year-on-year. Sales of 4x2 versions of the ute, though, are down 21 per cent for the same period. …