This year's Paris motor show is only a month behind us, but our editorial engines are now firing up for next week's 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show. Held annually, California’s big auto show is one of the largest on the calendar for North America, alongside the New York International Auto Show and the biggest, Detroit’s North American International Auto Show. The organisers for this year’s show have promised 23 world debuts, with over 1000 cars to be displayed. …