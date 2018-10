Mazda Australia says it would take a 2.5-litre turbocharged version of the all-new second generation 2017 Mazda CX-5 if it was made available. The new 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine made its debut with the new CX-9, but has yet to find its way into other potential models such as the CX-5 and Mazda 6. “It would be nice… If it was available, we would take it,” Mazda Australia boss Martin Benders told CarAdvice at the unveiling of the new CX-5 in Los Angeles tonight. …