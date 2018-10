The next-generation BMW 3 Series sedan has been spied again, this time fitted with the M Sport package. Compared to earlier prototype vehicles, this latest prototype features a small boot lip spoiler, sits slightly lower to the ground, and rides on a larger alloy wheels and lower profile tyres. It also gives us a clear look at the design of the new 3 Series' sports side sills and rear bumper, which includes a trapezoidal surround for the exhaust tips. …