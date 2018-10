Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) US has confirmed several upcoming Jeep models along with a US$1 billion ($1.37 billion) investment into its Michigan and Ohio production facilities. The Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer and 'Pickup Truck' – likely to be the dual-cab ute based on the next-generation Wrangler off-roader and likely on the radar for Australia – have been confirmed to commence production by 2020, which should see the addition of 2000 American jobs. …