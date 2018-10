The next-generation Ford Fiesta ST has been teased via a video on social media ahead of its launch on February 24, European time. The video, first released on Instagram overnight, features a lightly disguised pre-production Fiesta ST racing a BMX rider through the company's factory in Cologne, Germany. From what we can see in the video and on closer inspection of some stills, the styling of the new Fiesta ST doesn't differ too wildly from the latest ST-Line models. …