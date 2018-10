The Koenigsegg Agera RS Gryphon has been unveiled before its official debut at the 2017 Geneva motor show. The bespoke hypercar has a clear coat finish that exposes the vehicle's carbon-fibre body work, with highlights, including the stripes, badges and bonnet struts, done in 24-carat gold leaf. Other real gold elements include the custom-made racing helmet, which features hand-applied gold leaf, and gold thread for the interior piping, and the interior Gryphon text and motifs. …