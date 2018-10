The Lada 4x4 Vision was unveiled overnight at the Moscow motor show, previewing what could be a spiritual successor to the legendary Niva. Riding on 21-inch wheels, and finished in a shade of matte bronze, the Vision takes Lada's current design philosophy and cranks it to the max. The X-shaped motif currently used on a variety of production models has not only been applied to the side sculpting, but also the tail-lights, headlight graphics, cabin vents, rear bash plate, and other areas. …