General Motors confirmed it is completely committed to the future of Holden in Australia, following the sale of Opel and Vauxhall to the Peugeot Citroen (PSA) group in Europe yesterday. Speaking to the Australian media at the Geneva Motor Show today, Dan Ammann, the president of General Motors, said the sale of Opel and Vauxhall should have no real material impact on the operation of Holden in the short to medium future. …