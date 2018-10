A successor, of sorts, to the Toyota MR2 could soon be in the works according to Tetsuya Tada, chief engineer of the Toyota 86 and now head of Gazoo Racing. Tada-san told Evo that Toyota wants to complete a three-part sports car range "as soon as possible". When, or if, the MR2's spiritual successor surfaces, it will form the last part of a revived "three brothers" strategy that includes the larger 86 coupe and the upcoming Supra. …