If Apple is now a phone company, the past year has seen Porsche become an SUV brand. Together, the Macan and Cayenne duo have outsold the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman twins, along with the 911 and Panamera - by more than double - in 2016. The company is unlikely to fazed by this new image, however. This week, Porsche released its global sales figures for 2016, showing a new sales record of 237,779 units delivered - exceeding its previous record of 225,121 by approximately six per cent. …