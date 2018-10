The upgraded 2017 BMW 4 Series range will arrive in Australia this June, with headline changes being the addition of new LED lighting, iDrive 6 and revised suspension tuning — and price hikes of up to $2000. The latest 4 Series LCI (short for Life Cycle Impulse, the company’s term for update) also spells the end of the 420d diesel option. Thus the 4 Series coupe, convertible and Gran Coupe hatchback range will come in 420i, 430i and 440i petrol forms only. …