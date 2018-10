Pininfarina could expand beyond its current work as a design contractor, and become a supercar marque in its own right. Anand Mahindra, the Mahindra Group's chairman, told MarketWatch, "We're exploring right now the potential of building an electric supercar, which will be branded Pininfarina". If this car gets the go ahead, it will be targeted at the American market first, with the possibility for Chinese sales further down the track. …