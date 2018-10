Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has issued a recall for 132 units of the 2016 and 2017 Range Rover and 1718 examples of the 2016 and 2017 Range Rover Sport sold between May 2016 and December 2016, over concerns the seatbelt assembly may not lock in the event of an accident. If heavy braking is needed in the lead-up to an accident, the retractor in the front passenger seat belt assembly may not lock when the airbags are deployed. …