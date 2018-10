Update - BMW have released new details of the upcoming M5. You can read our coverage here The new BMW M5 has been spied testing on the Nurburgring, revealing more about how the production car will look. The latest M5 prototype has lost some of the false body panels used on earlier evaluation vehicles. We can now see the shape of the M5's lower air intakes and their honeycomb inserts, as well as the signature M division wing mirrors. …