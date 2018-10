A batch of all-new 2017 Suzuki Swifts have arrived from the factory in Japan for the Australian launch on June 2, ready to help add some life to our flagging light car market. The new Swift - which replaces the seven-year-old outgoing model - is the latest in a line of new offerings from Suzuki, and by far its most important. While the new Ignis, Baleno and Vitara are doing relatively well, the Swift is the company's most important car and the one for which it is best known. …