Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for nine vehicles across its popular 2016 CLA and GLA model lines over concerns the left window airbag may be faulty. The German marque reports the inflator on the left-side window may not have been manufactured to the correct specification, and as a result may not deploy properly. If the condition occurs, Mercedes-Benz says this could result in an increased risk of injury to occupants of the vehicle. …