Rezvani, a small-volume American car maker, has teased its second product line, an SUV. Like the company's Beast roadster, which was unveiled in 2015, the SUV has been designed by Samir Sadikhov, who previously worked for Lamborghini. The company claims the new SUV is "military inspired" but "built for civilians". Details about the new vehicle are thin on the ground, but the car will feature four doors and seating for five people. …