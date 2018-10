Forming part of a simultaneous global unveiling for all three brands, new Opel and Buick-badged versions of the car we'll see as the 2018 Holden Commodore VXR have been revealed today. Identical to the Holden-badged car revealed earlier today, these new Opel Insignia GSi and Buick Regal GS performance models will go on sale in Europe and the US respectively. A Chinese debut for the Buick could also be on the cards, and, as always, the Insignia will wear a Vauxhall badge in the UK. …