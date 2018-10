There are around half-a-million trucks on Australian roads every year, and while some might think most of what they do is take up room on the road or slow traffic, these truckies help keep Australia going. As many a placard has declared: "without trucks, Australia stops". But have you ever stopped to think what it might be like to live as a truck driver? To find out, we spoke to truckie, Tony, on the CarAdvice podcast. You can find the audio interview at the bottom of this article. …