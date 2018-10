The Baojun E100 electric two-seater has gone on limited sale in China for a startlingly low price. Powering the Baojun E100 is an electric motor with 29kW of power and 110Nm of torque that's capable of projecting the car to a top speed of 100km/h. The E100's lithium-ion battery pack is said to be good for a driving range of 155km, which GM says makes it "an excellent choice for many urban daily commutes in China". The car takes 7.5 hours to fully recharge via mains power. …