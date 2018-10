The upcoming Mercedes-AMG four-door coupe, still unnamed but commonly referred to as the GT4, has been spied again this week with a lot less camouflage - giving us a clearer look at the the company's new model. Compared to the most recent sighting in May, the production version of the AMG GT Concept sedan now sports the company's new 'Panamericana' front grille, and forgoes the previous prototype's fake rear spoiler, revealing more of its fastback-shaped rump. …