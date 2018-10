The facelifted Suzuki Vitara has been spied again during development testing, this time with slightly less camouflage. Despite the heavy black and white disguise concealing the front grille and bumper, we can see the facelifted crossover should get revised treatments at the front and rear. Meanwhile, the large sensor at the centre of the lower intake suggests the new model will get radar-based technology like autonomous-emergency braking (AEB) and adaptive cruise control. …