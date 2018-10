Classic styling, modern drivetrain – that’s the concept behind the Jaguar E-Type Zero, which has debuted at the JLR Tech Fest in London. The project was referred to as Project Dylan by the team at Jaguar Land Rover. Why? Bob Dylan, of course, because as a marker for the switch from acoustic to electric guitars, so this particular E-Type, built by the Jaguar Land Rover Classic division, marks the introduction of new-world tech to an old-school icon. …