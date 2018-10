For the first time in nearly fifty years, there’s a V8 engine under the bonnet of an Aston Martin DB-badged car. Only, this one isn’t an in-house build - it’s sourced from AMG, the hot-rod division of Mercedes-Benz. It’s essentially the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 out of the Mercedes-AMG C63 S and others, though in the DB11 it produces 375kW of power and 675Nm of torque, whereas in the Benz, it develops the same power, but torque jumps to 700Nm. …