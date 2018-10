More than seven years since it first hit the world stage, the all-electric Renault Zoe hatch is now officially confirmed for Australia - and its cargo-hauling buddy the Kangoo ZE will finally also be available to local buyers. This announcement follows the story that CarAdvice broke in early August, confirming Australian government approval for local sales of the Zoe - a sure sign that Renault had at last committed to bringing its popular little EV to Oz. …