The new Audi A7 is the second model developed fully under design boss Marc Lichte, and is said to be the best indication yet of the company's future design direction. Unveiled overnight, the A7 is described by Lichte as "the quintessence of the Prologue" series of concept cars, which included sharply-styled coupe and wagon versions. With its tauter body surfacing, and creases above the wheel arches, the new A7 is said to "visualise Quattro", the company's all-wheel drive brand. …