Jaguar Land Rover management is reportedly considering a radical plan to transform Jaguar into an electric-only luxury car brand. With the XE, XF and F-Pace down by between 17 to 25 per cent, poor sales are causing serious headaches at Jaguar headquarters, as management grapples with plans for its next generation of vehicles. Sources have told Autocar if current sales trends continue, the brand may be forced to radically reshape its range to ensure its survival. …