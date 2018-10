Volkswagen has announced a new special edition Touareg for Australia. Dubbed the Monochrome, the black-and-white edition brings a raft of styling add-ons and interior equipment compared to the existing Touareg 150TDI on which it's based. On the outside, you'll be able to tell the Monochrome apart from regular Touaregs thanks to its unique badges, black mirror caps, dark grille and roof rails, along with dark tinting on the tail-lights. The car rides on 19-inch 'Moab' alloy wheels, too. …