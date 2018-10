BMW says it will have the technical know-how to develop Level 5 autonomous vehicles by 2021, but won't allow its vehicles to make life-or-death decisions in an accident. Speaking to media at an event in Munich, Dr. Ian Robertson, BMW group board member, said regulation is likely to slow the rollout of full autonomy. “We will enable the cars for Level 5 [by 2021], but I doubt that early on in the next decade that it would be regulatory available,” Robertson said. …