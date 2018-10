Aston Martin Lagonda has recalled the DB9, DBS, Virage and Vanquish, over concerns an in-cabin battery supply cable could cause a fire. If the driver seat is pushed all the way back in affected cars, it could compress (and damage) the battery supply cable. According to the company, this can happen when the driver manually puts the seat back (likely, if they're tall) or, in some cases, if the seat loses its calibration. …