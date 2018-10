The Ssangyong Rexton Sports ute has been unveiled in South Korea, with sales slated to begin next week. Forward of the B-pillar, the new Sports looks identical to the current Rexton SUV. Behind that point, the car features redesigned rear doors, a truncated passenger cabin and, of course, a cargo tray. Under the bonnet is a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine. Although outputs are yet to be confirmed, the 2.2-litre mill develops 133kW of power and 420Nm of torque in the SUV. …