The facelifted BMW 7 Series has been snapped during winter testing, previewing the limousine BMW will use to tackle the Audi A8 and Mercedes S-Class. At the moment, details about the facelift have been well concealed by BMW. The 7 Series 'LCI' – or Life Cycle Impulse – refresh will carry new head- and tail-lights, along with minor revisions to the bumpers. Given the kidney grille has been removed from this prototype, expect to see changes there as well. …