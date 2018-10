East Coast Defender is an American tuning house best known for shoehorning V8 engines into Land Rovers, but it appears the tuning house is looking to diversify. Along with its high-powered projects, it will produce a new Heritage Collection of cars. It's no surprise to see East Coast pushing into the resto-modding world. Jaguar Land Rover now sells old Range Rovers and D Types as new, while Fiat Chrysler has pushed into the space of reworked classics lately as well. …