Indian automaker, Mahindra is preparing a new model onslaught in the next three years, with an array of products set to strengthen its lineup in Australia and around the world. The first new product for Mahindra will arrive in the form of a compact SUV to be positioned below the current seven-seat XUV500 and use a platform provided by the Ssangyong Tivoli, set to appear in the next 12 to 18 months. …