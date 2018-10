Audi America has announced its dealers won’t be stocking the e-tron quattro in showrooms, with the full-electric SUV only available on a build-to-order basis. Audi claims the new retail model will ensure all dealerships will be able to sell the e-tron without needing to worry about being limited to a set allocation. Customers keen to buy an e-tron will be able to place a deposit either at an Audi dealership or online. …