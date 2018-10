Nissan Australia has confirmed it will not renew its contract with Kelly Racing to compete in the Australian Supercar Championship, exiting the series at the end of 2018 after six years in the game. It has been known for at least a year that Nissan had been in discussion on whether it would continue with the series, but the change in leadership last August – when Australian Richard Emery was replaced as CEO by Canadian Stephen Lester – may have been the final nail. …