Honda Australia’s service department is working overtime to replace 600,000 of its potentially faulty airbag inflators made by external supplier Takata, but still has the best part of a year to go before all relevant vehicles get new components. For those out of the loop, the Takata saga has been the biggest auto recall ever, involving tens of millions of potentially lethal exploding airbag inflators sold worldwide in cars made by Honda, BMW, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan and more. …