    2017 DETROIT MOTOR SHOW

    2018 Toyota Camry revealed: Japan-built sedan in Australia from late 2017 2018 Toyota Camry revealed: Japan-built sedan in Australia from late 2017
    CAR REVIEWS

    Rating: 7.5 10 /10
    2017 Suzuki S-Cross Turbo Prestige review 2017 Suzuki S-Cross Turbo Prestige review
    CAR VIDEOS

    2016 Toyota HiLux Workmate 2016 Toyota HiLux Workmate
    CAR NEWS

    Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept points to an edgier sedan styling philosophy Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept points to an edgier sedan styling philosophy
    CAR COMPARISONS

    Luxury diesel sedan comparison: Audi A6 v Mercedes-Benz E220d v Volvo S90 Luxury diesel sedan comparison: Audi A6 v Mercedes-Benz E220d v Volvo S90
    CAR LIFESTYLE

    Top driving roads around Melbourne: Kinglake, Chum Creek and Donna Buang Top driving roads around Melbourne: Kinglake, Chum Creek and Donna Buang
    OWNER CAR REVIEWS

    2016 Ford Ranger XLT 3.2 (4x4) review 2016 Ford Ranger XLT 3.2 (4x4) review
    91
    Comments
    Rating: 7 10 /10
    Read Review
    2017 Honda Accord V6 review

    2017 Honda Accord V6 review

    By Paul Maric 91 Comments

    The Honda Accord has received a facelift and the offering has now become even more impressive. Paul Maric jumps behind the wheel.

    362
    Comments
    Rating: 9 10 /10
    Read Review
    2016 Skoda Superb 162TSI review

    2016 Skoda Superb 162TSI review

    By Trent Nikolic 362 Comments

    Skoda's Superb has hardly put a wheel wrong since its launch in Australia. Now it has the style to match the substance, while still retaining all the solid points that make it such an impressive large sedan.

    72
    Comments
    Rating: 8 10 /10
    Read Review
    2017 Mazda 6 Sport sedan review

    2017 Mazda 6 Sport sedan review

    By Curt Dupriez 72 Comments

    Can a new suite of updates sweeten the deal for the price-busting Mazda 6 Sport sedan? We spend a week with it to find out.

    126
    Comments
    Rating: 7 10 /10
    Read Review
    2016 Subaru Levorg 2.0GT review

    2016 Subaru Levorg 2.0GT review

    By David Zalstein 126 Comments

    Dave jumps into the 2016 Subaru Levorg 2.0GT to find out if the entry-level model can appeal to Subaru enthusiasts and others alike.

    122
    Comments
    Rating: 7.5 10 /10
    Read Review
    2016 Toyota HiLux SR5 Double Cab review

    2016 Toyota HiLux SR5 Double Cab review

    By Trent Nikolic 122 Comments

    Despite remaining atop the sales charts, the HiLux is no longer the best dual cab 4WD in Australia. It's still as tough as it has always been though, not that many owners of brand new SR5s would ever know.

    234
    Comments
    Rating: 8 10 /10
    Read Review
    2017 Skoda Fabia 81TSI review

    2017 Skoda Fabia 81TSI review

    By David Zalstein 234 Comments

    Dave jumps into the 2017 Skoda Fabia 81TSI to find out if it's got enough refinement, style, and funkiness to impress buyers...