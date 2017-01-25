Loading indicator
News & Reviews
Last 7 Days
FOLLOW US

Car News

YESTERDAY, 25TH JANUARY

TUESDAY, 24TH JANUARY

MONDAY, 23RD JANUARY

Featured

    CAR REVIEWS

    87
    Comments
    Rating: 8.8 10 /10
    Read Review
    1988 HSV VL SS Group A Walkinshaw review: Australia Day special! 1988 HSV VL SS Group A Walkinshaw review: Australia Day special!
    MORE CAR REVIEWS  

    CAR VIDEOS

    156
    Comments
    2017 Kia Rio review 2017 Kia Rio review
    MORE CAR VIDEOS  

    CAR NEWS

    15
    Comments
    There's life in the big V12 yet, Lamborghini boss says: Aventador successor will retain 12 count There's life in the big V12 yet, Lamborghini boss says: Aventador successor will retain 12 count
    MORE CAR NEWS  

    CAR COMPARISONS

    31
    Comments
    2017 Audi Q7 v 2016 Land Rover Discovery comparison 2017 Audi Q7 v 2016 Land Rover Discovery comparison
    MORE CAR COMPARISONS  

    CAR LIFESTYLE

    57
    Comments
    Great Aussie driving songs: Your Australia Day mixtape sorted Great Aussie driving songs: Your Australia Day mixtape sorted
    MORE CAR LIFESTYLE  

    OWNER CAR REVIEWS

    12
    Comments
    2008 Lexus IS250 X review 2008 Lexus IS250 X review
    MORE OWNER CAR REVIEWS     WRITE A CAR REVIEW

    More Car Reviews

    Car News Car Reviews

    73
    Comments
    Rating: 8 10 /10
    Read Review
    2017 Mazda MX-5 RF review

    2017 Mazda MX-5 RF review

    By Trent Nikolic 73 Comments

    With the launch of the RF, Mazda has given buyers a stylish alternative to the soft top MX-5. As you'd suspect though, the characters of the two vehicles are very similar.

    156
    Comments
    Rating: 7 10 /10
    Read Review
    2017 Kia Rio review

    2017 Kia Rio review

    By Alborz Fallah 156 Comments

    The fourth-generation Kia Rio presents an excellent value-for-money argument, but it's let down by its drivetrain.

    72
    Comments
    Rating: 8 10 /10
    Read Review
    2017 Renault Megane GT review

    2017 Renault Megane GT review

    By James Ward 72 Comments

    If there is funky styling, turbo power and four-wheel steering... it can only be French. James drives the Renault Megane GT warm hatch.

    29
    Comments
    Rating: 8 10 /10
    Read Review
    2017 Audi TT S Coupe review

    2017 Audi TT S Coupe review

    By Curt Dupriez 29 Comments

    The current top-dog Audi TT S Coupe proved fast and ferocious at its local launch. But, with the stove-hot TT RS on the horizon, is the soon-to-be middle model as sporting and as comfortable as it should be over a week-long test?