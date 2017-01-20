It wasn’t that long ago that we had a Holden Trax as part of our long-term vehicle fleet. We remember it as being cheap, cheerful and fun to drive with its turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
The only real negatives we spoke of had to do with the infotainment system and the design, which looked a little too cheerful for our liking – but styling is subjective, so we could have been wrong on that front...
Think about this; before you drop a few hundred dollars on a brand-new TV, what do you do before going to the shops?
Chances are you go online, scouting for deals - read a few reviews, compare models and prices and generally arrive at the shop armed with an array of information before you're even near the brightest new OLED unit.