YESTERDAY, 16TH JANUARY

SUNDAY, 15TH JANUARY

SATURDAY, 14TH JANUARY

FRIDAY, 13TH JANUARY

    2016 Tesla Model S P90D: Long-term report two 2016 Tesla Model S P90D: Long-term report two
    Dodge Challenger and GMC Sierra: ADR compliance testing Dodge Challenger and GMC Sierra: ADR compliance testing
    2017 MG GS pricing and specs: Four-star ANCAP safety rating confirmed 2017 MG GS pricing and specs: Four-star ANCAP safety rating confirmed
    Holden Colorado LTZ v Toyota HiLux SR5 comparison Holden Colorado LTZ v Toyota HiLux SR5 comparison
    Top driving roads around Sydney: Bell, Oberon and Abercrombie River Top driving roads around Sydney: Bell, Oberon and Abercrombie River
    2001 BMW 325i review 2001 BMW 325i review
    2016 Ford Fiesta Sport review

    By David Zalstein 38 Comments

    Dave jumps into the 2016 Ford Fiesta Sport to find out if the turbocharged three-cylinder is the next best thing to buying Ford’s baby hot hatch, the Fiesta ST...

    2017 BMW M140i review

    By Trent Nikolic 65 Comments

    As far as sporting surprises go, the BMW M140i is right up at the top of the pile. Its all-round sporting ability is matched by daily practicality and a fly-under-the-radar persona.

    2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA200 review

    By Matt Campbell 55 Comments

    The updated 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA200 remains the entry point to the swoopy sedan range – does it live up to the badge in base model guise?

    2016 Honda Jazz VTi-S Review: Long-term report six – farewell

    By Matt Campbell 21 Comments

    So that’s it – goodbye, farewell, and we’ll miss you to the 2016 Honda Jazz VTi-S. It has been an ideal city car, a perfectly practical runabout that served its time with our staff without hassle, with plenty of colour and fun. Plenty of the CarAdvice team spent time with the Jazz, whether it was just running home and back, or out to meetings, or taking it away for the weekend – it saw plenty of love during its time with us...

    2017 Lexus RX450h F-Sport review

    By Trent Nikolic 345 Comments

    The RX450h follows the Lexus theory of packing as much standard gear into the starting price as possible. At 100 grand though, the F-Sport variant is pushing into serious money territory.