    2017 Mazda CX-3 2WD sTouring review

    2017 Mazda CX-3 2WD sTouring review

    By Trent Nikolic 75 Comments

    The Mazda CX-3 range is extensive, with a model grade for seemingly everyone. Here, we've tested the sTouring grade to weigh up whether the higher price makes sense.

    2017 Toyota Kluger review

    2017 Toyota Kluger review

    By Mike Stevens 81 Comments

    The Kluger was already a well packaged and strong SUV before this latest update, so does the 2017 Kluger push the game forward?

    2017 Holden Trax review: Quick drive

    2017 Holden Trax review: Quick drive

    By Paul Maric 28 Comments

    It wasn’t that long ago that we had a Holden Trax as part of our long-term vehicle fleet. We remember it as being cheap, cheerful and fun to drive with its turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The only real negatives we spoke of had to do with the infotainment system and the design, which looked a little too cheerful for our liking – but styling is subjective, so we could have been wrong on that front...

    2017 Holden Astra sedan review

    2017 Holden Astra sedan review

    By Paul Maric 82 Comments

    While local production may have ended, Holden hasn't given up on the small sedan. The new Astra sedan is coming and Paul Maric heads to the States for a drive.