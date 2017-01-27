Revised for 2017, the Aventador S replaces the LP700-4 and has more power, better aero efficiency, four-wheel steering and, according to Lamborghini, more predictable ability at the limit. Let's find out.
Following on from our Renault Trafic long-termer, the CarAdvice production team indicated they were keen on something smaller, something ideally with five seats, and something that wasn’t as tall. Enter the 2016 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Crewvan TSI220.
It’s a long name, and it’s a pretty long van, too...
Think about this; before you drop a few hundred dollars on a brand-new TV, what do you do before going to the shops?
Chances are you go online, scouting for deals - read a few reviews, compare models and prices and generally arrive at the shop armed with an array of information before you're even near the brightest new OLED unit.