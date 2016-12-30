Loading indicator
    111
    Comments
    Rating: 8 10 /10
    Read Review
    2016 Mazda 3 Maxx review

    2016 Mazda 3 Maxx review

    By Trent Nikolic

    In Maxx trim, the Mazda 3 presents a compelling value proposition for buyers on a tighter budget that can't stretch to the SP25 grade. There's a lot to like about Mazda's small hatch.

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SL400 review

    2017 Mercedes-Benz SL400 review

    By Paul Maric

    It's regal, big and now a rocket. Paul Maric gets behind the wheel of Mercedes-Benz's entry-level 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL400 to see if it still has enough street cred.

    2016 Honda Jazz VTi-S Review: Long-term report five – highway and country driving

    2016 Honda Jazz VTi-S Review: Long-term report five – highway and country driving

    By Matt Campbell

    We all know the 2016 Honda Jazz VTi-S is designed primarily as an urban car, one that is sized and specified to appeal to those who spend the majority of their time in the confines of the city. But as we found during our time with the car, it was also a fine highway runner – in fact, it was surprisingly adept at dealing with longer road trips...

    2016 BMW i8 review

    2016 BMW i8 review

    By James Ward

    The futuristic BMW i8 is already three years old, but has it lost any of its science fiction lustre living in our sometimes dull reality?

    2017 Skoda Octavia RS review

    2017 Skoda Octavia RS review

    By Matt Campbell

    The 2017 Skoda Octavia RS is a grown-up alternative to the sports car set. It just also happens to be really fun.

    2017 Ford F-150 Limited review

    2017 Ford F-150 Limited review

    By Paul Maric

    If you need luxury with your truck, look no further than the 2017 Ford F-150 Limited. We hit the road to see what it's like.