Loading indicator
News & Reviews
Last 7 Days
FOLLOW US

Car News

YESTERDAY, 5TH FEBRUARY

SATURDAY, 4TH FEBRUARY

FRIDAY, 3RD FEBRUARY

Featured

    CAR REVIEWS

    5
    Comments
    Rating: 8 10 /10
    Read Review
    2017 Holden Trax LTZ review 2017 Holden Trax LTZ review
    MORE CAR REVIEWS  

    CAR VIDEOS

    5
    Comments
    CarAdvice News Desk: The weekly wrap for February 3, 2017 CarAdvice News Desk: The weekly wrap for February 3, 2017
    MORE CAR VIDEOS  

    CAR NEWS

    24
    Comments
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class 'outsells' Camry Mercedes-Benz C-Class 'outsells' Camry
    MORE CAR NEWS  

    CAR COMPARISONS

    71
    Comments
    2017 BMW M140i v Ford Focus RS comparison 2017 BMW M140i v Ford Focus RS comparison
    MORE CAR COMPARISONS  

    CAR LIFESTYLE

    9
    Comments
    Mazda CX-3 and Yamaha EX Deluxe: The perfect match? Mazda CX-3 and Yamaha EX Deluxe: The perfect match?
    MORE CAR LIFESTYLE  

    OWNER CAR REVIEWS

    2
    Comments
    2015 Volkswagen Golf 90 TSI Comfortline Review 2015 Volkswagen Golf 90 TSI Comfortline Review
    MORE OWNER CAR REVIEWS     WRITE A CAR REVIEW

    More Car Reviews

    Car News Car Reviews

    47
    Comments
    Rating: 7.5 10 /10
    Read Review
    2017 Mini Countryman review

    2017 Mini Countryman review

    By Trent Nikolic 47 Comments

    For the first time the Mini Countryman is a purpose-built small SUV aimed at providing Mini fans with yet another option. Based on BMW X1 architecture, Mini is adamant it must retain its point of difference.

    77
    Comments
    Rating: 9 10 /10
    Read Review
    2017 Porsche 911 GTS review

    2017 Porsche 911 GTS review

    By Curt Dupriez 77 Comments

    With a staggering 34 variants of Porsche's iconic 911 available, where does the new GTS range fit? Curt Dupriez finds out.

    60
    Comments
    Rating: 9 10 /10
    Read Review
    2017 Jaguar F-Type SVR review

    2017 Jaguar F-Type SVR review

    By Alborz Fallah 60 Comments

    The best Jaguar on sale today is also insanely fun, but its $300,000+ asking price places it firmly in supercar territory. So, does it live up to the expectation?