Audi has a few SUVs in its line-up: there's the Q2, Q3, Q5, Q7 and upcoming Q8. But what about the gaps? Where are the Q1, Q4 and Q6? Well, they could be on their way sooner than you'd think. Audi chairman of the board of management Rupert Stadler told CarAdvice at the 2017 Geneva motor show that the brand is looking to add new models to appeal to different buyers in different regions, with the spots either side of the new Q5 the ones that are garnering the most attention internally. …