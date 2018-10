Keyless and push-button start systems have contributed to upwards of two dozen carbon monoxide poisoning deaths in the United States, according to an in-depth report published in The New York Times. According to the Times report, more than "two dozen people" were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning between 2006 and 2018 after leaving their keyless vehicle running in a garage. A further 45 were injured during the same period, although the report says the real figures "could be higher". …